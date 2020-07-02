Rent Calculator
7674 La Manga Drive
7674 La Manga Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7674 La Manga Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Estates West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 Car Rear Entry garage with Opener. Fireplace, 2 Living Areas, Dining Room & Brakfast room. Completely Remodeled with fresh interior paint, carpet & Laminate Floors.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7674 La Manga Drive have any available units?
7674 La Manga Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7674 La Manga Drive have?
Some of 7674 La Manga Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 7674 La Manga Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7674 La Manga Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7674 La Manga Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7674 La Manga Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 7674 La Manga Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7674 La Manga Drive offers parking.
Does 7674 La Manga Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7674 La Manga Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7674 La Manga Drive have a pool?
No, 7674 La Manga Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7674 La Manga Drive have accessible units?
No, 7674 La Manga Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7674 La Manga Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7674 La Manga Drive has units with dishwashers.
