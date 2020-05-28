All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 7405 Fenton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
7405 Fenton Drive
Last updated March 24 2019 at 9:14 AM

7405 Fenton Drive

7405 Fenton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7405 Fenton Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This light & bright University Manor home with 3 beds, 2 baths 2 living areas, and a 2-car covered parking area. Updated features include gleaming hardwood floors, recessed lighting, plantation shutters, many new windows, updated master bath, granite counters, stainless appliances including a gas range, an open concept kitchen-living area and gas fireplace. Spacious secondary bedrooms with generous closet space. Large tree-shaded lot with expansive wooden deck to enjoy breezy Spring Continued... See Addendum Property Description 1 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7405 Fenton Drive have any available units?
7405 Fenton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7405 Fenton Drive have?
Some of 7405 Fenton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7405 Fenton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7405 Fenton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7405 Fenton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7405 Fenton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7405 Fenton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7405 Fenton Drive offers parking.
Does 7405 Fenton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7405 Fenton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7405 Fenton Drive have a pool?
No, 7405 Fenton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7405 Fenton Drive have accessible units?
No, 7405 Fenton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7405 Fenton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7405 Fenton Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Lincoln Crossing
19251 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Lavera At Lake Highlands
9842 Audelia Rd
Dallas, TX 75238
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University