Great family property with good access to highway. Quiet neighborhood and wood floors. Must submit application and $50 per person- over 18- for credit and background check. Past rental history and current employment are necessary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7221 Claymont Drive have any available units?
7221 Claymont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7221 Claymont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Claymont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.