Last updated November 22 2019 at 6:30 PM

7221 Claymont Drive

7221 Claymont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7221 Claymont Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Piedmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
Great family property with good access to highway. Quiet neighborhood and wood floors.
Must submit application and $50 per person- over 18- for credit and background check. Past rental history and current employment are necessary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7221 Claymont Drive have any available units?
7221 Claymont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 7221 Claymont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7221 Claymont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7221 Claymont Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7221 Claymont Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 7221 Claymont Drive offer parking?
No, 7221 Claymont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7221 Claymont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7221 Claymont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7221 Claymont Drive have a pool?
No, 7221 Claymont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7221 Claymont Drive have accessible units?
No, 7221 Claymont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7221 Claymont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7221 Claymont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7221 Claymont Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7221 Claymont Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

