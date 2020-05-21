All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:33 AM

7015 Briarmeadow Dr

7015 Briarmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7015 Briarmeadow Drive, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Small dog OK (25#),(no cats)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7015 Briarmeadow Dr have any available units?
7015 Briarmeadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7015 Briarmeadow Dr have?
Some of 7015 Briarmeadow Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7015 Briarmeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7015 Briarmeadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7015 Briarmeadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7015 Briarmeadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7015 Briarmeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7015 Briarmeadow Dr offers parking.
Does 7015 Briarmeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7015 Briarmeadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7015 Briarmeadow Dr have a pool?
No, 7015 Briarmeadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7015 Briarmeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 7015 Briarmeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7015 Briarmeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7015 Briarmeadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

