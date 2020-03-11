Super nice third floor unit updated with vaulted ceilings. Laminate flooring. Living area with fireplace. galley kitchen with granite counter tops and new appliances. Master bedroom with bath and new shower. Stacked washer and dryer will be installed.. Nice balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5851 Phoenix Drive have any available units?
5851 Phoenix Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5851 Phoenix Drive have?
Some of 5851 Phoenix Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5851 Phoenix Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5851 Phoenix Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.