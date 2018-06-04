All apartments in Dallas
Location

5736 Worth St, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit in a fourplex featuring Electric Stove, Disposal, Fridge, DW, Fridge, 2 AC Window Units, Gas Space Heater, Ceiling Fan, Covered Front Porch. Street or Back parking, owner provides lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5736 Worth Street have any available units?
5736 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5736 Worth Street have?
Some of 5736 Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5736 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
5736 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5736 Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 5736 Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5736 Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 5736 Worth Street offers parking.
Does 5736 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5736 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5736 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 5736 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 5736 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 5736 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5736 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5736 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

