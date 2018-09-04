5551 Butternut Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION, CONTEMPORARY HOME with 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage . This spectacular home features OPEN FLOORPLAN and OVERSIZED YARD perfect for those who LOVE TO ENTERTAIN.. House will include stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, electric range, & built in microwave. Estimated completion date is May 30, 2020.

