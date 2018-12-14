5354 Goodwin Avenue

Amenities
Vickery Place 1920s craftsman bungalow, M Streets Conservation District neighborhood. Spacious corner lot w secure, off-street parking. 8' privacy fence big backyard. Large, well-lit deck&welcoming front porch for entertaining. Open living room to dining room w gas log fireplace. Kitchen w granite countertops, butler’s pantry, breakfast bar&updated lighting. Spacious 3 bedrooms w generous closet space. Modern upgrades combined with historic Frank Lloyd Wright architectural design. Updated AC&furnace, grounded electrical system, LED lighting, new washer&dryer. Conveniently for Baylor University, UTSW Med Center, Lower Greenville, downtown Dallas, & Deep Ellum. Lawn mowing included. Pets on a case-by-case basis.