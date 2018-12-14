All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:18 AM

5354 Goodwin Avenue

5354 Goodwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5354 Goodwin Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Vickery Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vickery Place 1920s craftsman bungalow, M Streets Conservation District neighborhood. Spacious corner lot w secure, off-street parking. 8' privacy fence big backyard. Large, well-lit deck&welcoming front porch for entertaining. Open living room to dining room w gas log fireplace. Kitchen w granite countertops, butler’s pantry, breakfast bar&updated lighting. Spacious 3 bedrooms w generous closet space. Modern upgrades combined with historic Frank Lloyd Wright architectural design. Updated AC&furnace, grounded electrical system, LED lighting, new washer&dryer. Conveniently for Baylor University, UTSW Med Center, Lower Greenville, downtown Dallas, & Deep Ellum. Lawn mowing included. Pets on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5354 Goodwin Avenue have any available units?
5354 Goodwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5354 Goodwin Avenue have?
Some of 5354 Goodwin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5354 Goodwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5354 Goodwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5354 Goodwin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5354 Goodwin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5354 Goodwin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5354 Goodwin Avenue offers parking.
Does 5354 Goodwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5354 Goodwin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5354 Goodwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 5354 Goodwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5354 Goodwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5354 Goodwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5354 Goodwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5354 Goodwin Avenue has units with dishwashers.

