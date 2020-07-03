All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211

4928 Live Oak Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4928 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Old East Dallas

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One word, Amazing! Just responsibleents from Downtown Dallas, shops and eateries. Serenely Modern Flats in Old East Dallas adjacent to the Swiss Avenue Preservation District. An extensive renovation of a classic 50s building featuring grey oak flooring throughout the living and bedroom areas, quartz counter tops, large sunny double pane windows, new bath vanities and fixtures, multi point recessed lighting, new appliances including range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator with ice maker. You will not be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 have any available units?
4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 have?
Some of 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 offers parking.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 have a pool?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 does not have a pool.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 have accessible units?
No, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4928 Live Oak St Unit: 211 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Five Mile Creek
5151 Village Fair Drive
Dallas, TX 75224
The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Winsted at White Rock
2210 Winsted Dr.
Dallas, TX 75214
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Cypress at Trinity Groves
320 Singleton Blvd
Dallas, TX 75212
Forest Hills
9659 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Aura Bluffview
3900 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75220

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University