Great cottage house close to Central. Floor to ceiling windows in living and dining. Kitchen with breakfast area looks out over shaded back yard. Large bedrooms with hardwoods in downstairs and carpet upstairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4227 Camden Avenue have any available units?
4227 Camden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 Camden Avenue have?
Some of 4227 Camden Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Camden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Camden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.