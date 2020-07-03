All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 12 2019 at 11:57 PM

4227 Camden Avenue

4227 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4227 Camden Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Great cottage house close to Central. Floor to ceiling windows in living and dining. Kitchen with breakfast area looks out over shaded back yard. Large bedrooms with hardwoods in downstairs and carpet upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4227 Camden Avenue have any available units?
4227 Camden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4227 Camden Avenue have?
Some of 4227 Camden Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4227 Camden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4227 Camden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4227 Camden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4227 Camden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4227 Camden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4227 Camden Avenue offers parking.
Does 4227 Camden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4227 Camden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4227 Camden Avenue have a pool?
No, 4227 Camden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4227 Camden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4227 Camden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4227 Camden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4227 Camden Avenue has units with dishwashers.

