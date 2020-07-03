Rent Calculator
4100 Independence Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
4100 Independence Dr
4100 Independence Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4100 Independence Drive, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird
Amenities
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Description
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4100 Independence Dr have any available units?
4100 Independence Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4100 Independence Dr have?
Some of 4100 Independence Dr's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4100 Independence Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Independence Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Independence Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Independence Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4100 Independence Dr offer parking?
No, 4100 Independence Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Independence Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Independence Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Independence Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Independence Dr has a pool.
Does 4100 Independence Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Independence Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Independence Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Independence Dr has units with dishwashers.
