Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3920 Travis Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3920 Travis Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:27 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3920 Travis Street
3920 Travis Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3920 Travis Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn
Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3920 Travis Street have any available units?
3920 Travis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3920 Travis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Travis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Travis Street pet-friendly?
No, 3920 Travis Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3920 Travis Street offer parking?
No, 3920 Travis Street does not offer parking.
Does 3920 Travis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 Travis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Travis Street have a pool?
No, 3920 Travis Street does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Travis Street have accessible units?
No, 3920 Travis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Travis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3920 Travis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3920 Travis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3920 Travis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Post Coles Corner
3096 N Hall Street Suite 173
Dallas, TX 75204
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
27TwentySeven
2727 Kings Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
Riviera at West Village
3530 Travis St
Dallas, TX 75204
Princeton Court
6121 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Lincoln Court
3838 Rawlins St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University