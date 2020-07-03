Rent Calculator
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:48 AM
3614 Hopetown Drive
3614 Hopetown Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3614 Hopetown Drive, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Move-In Ready Duplex! 2 bedroom 1 full bath, 1 half bath. Private rear patio and backyaerd.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3614 Hopetown Drive have any available units?
3614 Hopetown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3614 Hopetown Drive have?
Some of 3614 Hopetown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3614 Hopetown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3614 Hopetown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 Hopetown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3614 Hopetown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3614 Hopetown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3614 Hopetown Drive offers parking.
Does 3614 Hopetown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 Hopetown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 Hopetown Drive have a pool?
No, 3614 Hopetown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3614 Hopetown Drive have accessible units?
No, 3614 Hopetown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 Hopetown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3614 Hopetown Drive has units with dishwashers.
