All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3325 Old Colony Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3325 Old Colony Rd.
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:17 PM

3325 Old Colony Rd.

3325 Old Colony Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3325 Old Colony Road, Dallas, TX 75233

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location....Location....Location.... -

(RLNE4765855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Old Colony Rd. have any available units?
3325 Old Colony Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3325 Old Colony Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Old Colony Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Old Colony Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Old Colony Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3325 Old Colony Rd. offer parking?
No, 3325 Old Colony Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Old Colony Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Old Colony Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Old Colony Rd. have a pool?
No, 3325 Old Colony Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Old Colony Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3325 Old Colony Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Old Colony Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Old Colony Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Old Colony Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3325 Old Colony Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Firefly
9505 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Hyde Park At Montfort
14332 Montfort Dr
Dallas, TX 75254
South Side Flats
1210 S Lamar St
Dallas, TX 75215
Broadstone Ambrose
2901 Indiana St
Dallas, TX 75226
Vantage Point Apartments
10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
Ivy Urban Living
4211 Cabell Dr
Dallas, TX 75204
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street
Dallas, TX 75202

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University