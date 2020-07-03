Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3210 Herbert Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3210 Herbert Street
3210 Herbert Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3210 Herbert Street, Dallas, TX 75212
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3210 Herbert Street have any available units?
3210 Herbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3210 Herbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Herbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Herbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Herbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3210 Herbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 3210 Herbert Street offers parking.
Does 3210 Herbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 Herbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Herbert Street have a pool?
No, 3210 Herbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Herbert Street have accessible units?
No, 3210 Herbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Herbert Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Herbert Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3210 Herbert Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3210 Herbert Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Parker University