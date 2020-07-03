Rent Calculator
2508 Pennsylvania Ave
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:35 AM
2508 Pennsylvania Ave
2508 Pennsylvania Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2508 Pennsylvania Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Bertrand
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed, 2 bath home has it all. Beautiful kitchen, central AC and Heat, Electric high efficiency water heater. Carpet in all the bedroom. High efficiency windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2508 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
2508 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2508 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 2508 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2508 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Pennsylvania Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
No, 2508 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Pennsylvania Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 2508 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 2508 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
