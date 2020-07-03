Rent Calculator
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:14 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
226 E 6th Street
226 East 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
226 East 6th Street, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 226 E 6th Street have any available units?
226 E 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 226 E 6th Street have?
Some of 226 E 6th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 226 E 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
226 E 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 E 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 226 E 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 226 E 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 226 E 6th Street offers parking.
Does 226 E 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 E 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 E 6th Street have a pool?
No, 226 E 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 226 E 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 226 E 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 226 E 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 E 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
