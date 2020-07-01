Rent Calculator
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13512 Waterfall Way.
13512 Waterfall Way
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 17
13512 Waterfall Way
13512 Waterfall Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13512 Waterfall Way, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location...Location....Location.....New Carpet & much more.... -
(RLNE3830869)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have any available units?
13512 Waterfall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13512 Waterfall Way have?
Some of 13512 Waterfall Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13512 Waterfall Way currently offering any rent specials?
13512 Waterfall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13512 Waterfall Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 13512 Waterfall Way is pet friendly.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way offer parking?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not offer parking.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have a pool?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not have a pool.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have accessible units?
No, 13512 Waterfall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13512 Waterfall Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13512 Waterfall Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
