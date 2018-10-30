All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
11816 Donore Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

11816 Donore Lane

11816 Donore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11816 Donore Lane, Dallas, TX 75218
Dixon Branch

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11816 Donore Lane have any available units?
11816 Donore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 11816 Donore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11816 Donore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11816 Donore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11816 Donore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11816 Donore Lane offer parking?
No, 11816 Donore Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11816 Donore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11816 Donore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11816 Donore Lane have a pool?
No, 11816 Donore Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11816 Donore Lane have accessible units?
No, 11816 Donore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11816 Donore Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11816 Donore Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11816 Donore Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11816 Donore Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

