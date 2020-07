Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderful Cedar Park Towncenter neighborhood. Home built by DR Horton featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Open Kitchen/Family/Breakfast - wonderful for entertaining. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer stay with the home. Cozy covered front porch and lots of windows. Alley entrance with 2 car detached garage and opener. All bedrooms located upstairs with indoor utility room down. Walking distance to Community Pool and Cedar Park Recreation Center. Close in for shopping off Tollway/183A*