Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access online portal package receiving cats allowed

Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer. Our spacious homes feature fully-appointed kitchens with designer appliances, washer/dryer included, ceiling fans, and extra storage space. Ask about our fenced-in yard option! Located near great shopping, dining, and entertainment, including the Shops at Silverado, our community offers the perfect retreat for those seeking convenience and style. Enjoy a wide array of amenities including a resort-style pool and hot tub, cardio and strength training fitness center, business center with Mac/PCs and wireless printing, Starbucks coffee bar, car care center, four grilling areas, and so much more! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.