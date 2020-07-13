All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Bexley at Silverado

12820 W Parmer Ln · (708) 384-8048
Location

12820 W Parmer Ln, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5307 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,064

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley at Silverado.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
cats allowed
Welcome Home to Bexley at Silverado, conveniently located in a stunning natural setting in Cedar Park just minutes from all that Austin has to offer. Our spacious homes feature fully-appointed kitchens with designer appliances, washer/dryer included, ceiling fans, and extra storage space. Ask about our fenced-in yard option! Located near great shopping, dining, and entertainment, including the Shops at Silverado, our community offers the perfect retreat for those seeking convenience and style. Enjoy a wide array of amenities including a resort-style pool and hot tub, cardio and strength training fitness center, business center with Mac/PCs and wireless printing, Starbucks coffee bar, car care center, four grilling areas, and so much more! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are individually priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bexley at Silverado have any available units?
Bexley at Silverado has a unit available for $1,064 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley at Silverado have?
Some of Bexley at Silverado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley at Silverado currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley at Silverado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley at Silverado pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley at Silverado is pet friendly.
Does Bexley at Silverado offer parking?
Yes, Bexley at Silverado offers parking.
Does Bexley at Silverado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley at Silverado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley at Silverado have a pool?
Yes, Bexley at Silverado has a pool.
Does Bexley at Silverado have accessible units?
Yes, Bexley at Silverado has accessible units.
Does Bexley at Silverado have units with dishwashers?
No, Bexley at Silverado does not have units with dishwashers.
