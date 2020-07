Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving trash valet cats allowed coffee bar conference room fire pit

Balance contemporary living with exceptional luxury at Latitude at Presidio. We offer upscale 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes for in East Cedar Park, TX. Situated in Williamson County near Lakeline Mall, our bright, spacious, and sophisticated apartments are crafted to enhance your everyday life. Your gourmet kitchen is beautifully appointed with stainless-steel appliances as well as a kitchen island. If you are craving a more casual meal, check out the grilling stations in the outdoor kitchen. Complete with a dual-level fitness center and a sparkling swimming pool, our community allows you to create a lifestyle you love coming home to. Start your new life today and make your home at Latitude at Presidio.