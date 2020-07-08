All apartments in Cedar Park
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
Bridge at Volente
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

Bridge at Volente

Open Now until 5:30pm
11908 Anderson Mill Road · (512) 957-9754
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11908 Anderson Mill Road, Cedar Park, TX 78726
Anderson Mill West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0731 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 0812 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridge at Volente.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
The Bridge at Volente is located at 11908 Anderson Mill Road Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. The Bridge at Volente offers 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Air Conditioner, Basketball Court, Business Center, Fireplace, Fitness Center and more. Property is located in the 78726 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $131.25 non-refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $131.25 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 45lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bridge at Volente have any available units?
Bridge at Volente has 2 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridge at Volente have?
Some of Bridge at Volente's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge at Volente currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge at Volente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge at Volente pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge at Volente is pet friendly.
Does Bridge at Volente offer parking?
Yes, Bridge at Volente offers parking.
Does Bridge at Volente have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridge at Volente offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge at Volente have a pool?
Yes, Bridge at Volente has a pool.
Does Bridge at Volente have accessible units?
Yes, Bridge at Volente has accessible units.
Does Bridge at Volente have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridge at Volente has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Arboleda
900 Discovery Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Camden Brushy Creek
1101 Brushy Creek Rd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Colonial Grand at Silverado Reserve
3000 Colonial Pkwy
Cedar Park, TX 78613
The Alden at Cedar Park
801 C-Bar Ranch Trail
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Altis Lakeline
12700 Ridgeline Blvd
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Cedar Park Townhomes
400 East Cypress Creek Road
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Silverado
12820 W Parmer Ln
Cedar Park, TX 78613
Bexley at Lakeline
2801 South Lakeline Boulevard
Cedar Park, TX 78613

