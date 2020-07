Regal Parc Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ice maker microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill hot tub internet access

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Regal Parc, a boutique-size apartment community ideally located in Cedar Park, a suburb of Austin renowned for its schools, prime employers, shopping with nearby access to Hwy 183 and the MetroRail station. Regal Parc offers well-appointed one, two and three bedroom upgraded apartment homes and combines both comfort and style for the lifestyle you want. Explore our spacious floor plans designed with you in mind. Apartment homes include custom details such as separate breakfast areas, deep soaking tubs, two-tone pain, oversized patios and washer and dry connections. Private garages and covered parking options are also available. Call today to schedule your tour and make Regal Parc your new home!