1406 Royce LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine home located in a great neighborhood is perfect for lease! Both welcoming & comfortable and will immediately feel like home! Large living room w/cozy fireplace. Bright & spacious kitchen, you'll find a breakfast area w/ wide countertops, stainless appliances & ample cabinetry. The beautiful master bathroom features a glass shower,soaking tub,& dual vanities.? Enjoy the outdoors from your spacious back yard for gardening & hanging out w/ family. Washer and dryer available at $25/month.