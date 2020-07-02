All apartments in Cedar Park
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

1406 Royce LN

1406 Royce Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Royce Lane, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pristine home located in a great neighborhood is perfect for lease! Both welcoming & comfortable and will immediately feel like home! Large living room w/cozy fireplace. Bright & spacious kitchen, you'll find a breakfast area w/ wide countertops, stainless appliances & ample cabinetry. The beautiful master bathroom features a glass shower,soaking tub,& dual vanities.? Enjoy the outdoors from your spacious back yard for gardening & hanging out w/ family. Washer and dryer available at $25/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Royce LN have any available units?
1406 Royce LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Park, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Royce LN have?
Some of 1406 Royce LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Royce LN currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Royce LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Royce LN pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Royce LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cedar Park.
Does 1406 Royce LN offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Royce LN offers parking.
Does 1406 Royce LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Royce LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Royce LN have a pool?
No, 1406 Royce LN does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Royce LN have accessible units?
No, 1406 Royce LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Royce LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Royce LN has units with dishwashers.

