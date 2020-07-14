Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors carpet extra storage fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system business center car charging carport clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub internet access online portal package receiving volleyball court cats allowed cc payments courtyard e-payments

Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need. Each home features 42” cabinetry with granite counters and designer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and wood plank style floors. Outstanding community amenities include a 24-hour cardio/strength fitness center, business center, and game room. Outside you’ll enjoy the fresh water pool with sun lounge, sundeck with poolside BBQ area, fire pit, and more. Four-legged friends are sure to enjoy the dog park. At Bexley at Lakeline, you'll be close to everything with great shopping, dining and entertainment, the Lakeline MetroRail Station, and major employers just moments away. Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.