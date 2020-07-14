All apartments in Cedar Park
Home
/
Cedar Park, TX
/
Bexley at Lakeline
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Bexley at Lakeline

2801 South Lakeline Boulevard · (217) 394-5516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Cedar Park
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Location

2801 South Lakeline Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4207 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 9204 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,229

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 13208 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7305 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 7306 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Unit 8206 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley at Lakeline.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
business center
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
Bexley at Lakeline is a NEW luxury community in Northwest Austin featuring a variety of studio, 1, and 2 bedroom homes designed to meet your every need. Each home features 42” cabinetry with granite counters and designer tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and wood plank style floors. Outstanding community amenities include a 24-hour cardio/strength fitness center, business center, and game room. Outside you’ll enjoy the fresh water pool with sun lounge, sundeck with poolside BBQ area, fire pit, and more. Four-legged friends are sure to enjoy the dog park. At Bexley at Lakeline, you'll be close to everything with great shopping, dining and entertainment, the Lakeline MetroRail Station, and major employers just moments away. Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $49 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $8/month, Storm water fee: $7.10/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: First pet: $300; Second/third pet: $200
limit: 3
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 100 lbs
Dogs
limit: 2
Parking Details: One assigned carport, additional carport: $45/month, garage: $125/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bexley at Lakeline have any available units?
Bexley at Lakeline has 7 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Cedar Park, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Park Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley at Lakeline have?
Some of Bexley at Lakeline's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley at Lakeline currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley at Lakeline is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley at Lakeline pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley at Lakeline is pet friendly.
Does Bexley at Lakeline offer parking?
Yes, Bexley at Lakeline offers parking.
Does Bexley at Lakeline have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley at Lakeline offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley at Lakeline have a pool?
Yes, Bexley at Lakeline has a pool.
Does Bexley at Lakeline have accessible units?
Yes, Bexley at Lakeline has accessible units.
Does Bexley at Lakeline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bexley at Lakeline has units with dishwashers.

