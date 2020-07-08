2224 Meadowstone Drive

Amenities

Extensively updated home in Mallard Cove. Spacious, Light & Bright Open Floorplan with a large kitchen and nook area perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Chef’s kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator, granite counters, farm sink, and many custom features - Refrigerator Included! An inviting breakfast room looks over the covered back patio and onto the backyard. The second level hosts the master suite with large, spa-like bath & dual walk-in closets and two additional bedrooms and bath.