Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

2224 Meadowstone Drive

Location

2224 Meadowstone Drive, Carrollton, TX 75006

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Extensively updated home in Mallard Cove. Spacious, Light & Bright Open Floorplan with a large kitchen and nook area perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Chef’s kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, wine refrigerator, granite counters, farm sink, and many custom features - Refrigerator Included! An inviting breakfast room looks over the covered back patio and onto the backyard. The second level hosts the master suite with large, spa-like bath & dual walk-in closets and two additional bedrooms and bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Meadowstone Drive have any available units?
2224 Meadowstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Meadowstone Drive have?
Some of 2224 Meadowstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Meadowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Meadowstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Meadowstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Meadowstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2224 Meadowstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Meadowstone Drive offers parking.
Does 2224 Meadowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Meadowstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Meadowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 2224 Meadowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Meadowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 2224 Meadowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Meadowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2224 Meadowstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

