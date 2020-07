Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool pet friendly alarm system carport coffee bar dog park hot tub

The best kept secret in Addison/Carrollton area! Spicewood Crossing portrays a canopy of luxury and comfort in one, two, and three bedroom apartments and town home community. Spicewood's quaint garden setting offers seclusion from the city life, but is also located within minutes of Addison's fine dining, shopping, and entertainment with convenient access to both Lovefield and Addison Airports. The team at Spicewood Crossing Apartments strives to make your living experience the very best. Monthly community activities are hosted by the staff. A 24-Hour Emergency Maintenance service is available for all resident as well a 24-Hour State-Of-The-Art Fitness Center. Come home to Spicewood Crossing Apartments where you will find the most sophisticated and updated interiors, exteriors and the friendliest staff in the Addison/Carrollton area!