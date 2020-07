Switchyard Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access trash valet accessible elevator business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe lobby new construction online portal package receiving pool table valet service

NOW OPEN Switchyard is where historic charm compliments hip, casual lifestyles. Inspired by the surrounding landmarks of old downtown Carrollton, Switchyard is rich with red brick, repurposed materials and a modern industrial edge. Just steps from the Carrollton Dart Station, residents can access everything the DFW metroplex has to offer with one short ride. Enjoy all the luxuries of modern living and a vibrant, vintage vibe. Living at Switchyard truly takes on a life of its own.