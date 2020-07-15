Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel w/d hookup carpet extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed elevator garage 24hr maintenance hot tub internet access volleyball court

Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations. Seven unique floor plans to choose from, which offer upgraded stainless steel appliances, mosaic back splash, new countertops, fireplaces, French doors, bi-levels, extra-large windows, and spacious patio or balcony. Branch Creek has incredible amenities including Business Center, Dog Park, Outdoor grilling/kitchenette, Coffee Cafe, Newly Equipped Fitness Center and much more. We are currently under major renovations for the office, business center, fitness center and a new media room! Parking options include Covered Parking. Residents enjoy a beautiful and huge resort-style pool. You'll enjoy the convenience of our location, we are minutes from major thoroughfares, The Galleria, and fabulous restaurants. Come see why we're the hottest apartments in Carrollton!