Branch Creek Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM

Branch Creek Apartments

2250 Marsh Ln · (972) 597-8270
Location

2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX 75006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8101 · Avail. Aug 22

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 4117 · Avail. now

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 5107 · Avail. Aug 12

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3206 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 3211 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 4218 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Branch Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
elevator
garage
24hr maintenance
hot tub
internet access
volleyball court
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations. Seven unique floor plans to choose from, which offer upgraded stainless steel appliances, mosaic back splash, new countertops, fireplaces, French doors, bi-levels, extra-large windows, and spacious patio or balcony. Branch Creek has incredible amenities including Business Center, Dog Park, Outdoor grilling/kitchenette, Coffee Cafe, Newly Equipped Fitness Center and much more. We are currently under major renovations for the office, business center, fitness center and a new media room! Parking options include Covered Parking. Residents enjoy a beautiful and huge resort-style pool. You'll enjoy the convenience of our location, we are minutes from major thoroughfares, The Galleria, and fabulous restaurants. Come see why we're the hottest apartments in Carrollton!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $185 Admin Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $400-$600 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds. Max weight of pets: 50
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. Surface Lot available for free. Underground gated and heated. $35 for unassigned, $125 for reserved Parking Type: Carport. Other, assigned: $25/month. Surface Lot available for free.
Storage Details: $100/monthly for 3.5'x7'

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Branch Creek Apartments have any available units?
Branch Creek Apartments has 15 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does Branch Creek Apartments have?
Some of Branch Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Branch Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Branch Creek Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Look & Lease:Waived Application & Administration Fees, Concessed after 1st Full Month from Move-In
Is Branch Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Branch Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Branch Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Branch Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Branch Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Branch Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Branch Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Branch Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Branch Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Branch Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Branch Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Branch Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
