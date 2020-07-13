AL
135 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Carrollton, TX

7 Units Available
Oakhaven
3330 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
964 sqft
Find your home beneath the sprawling oak trees and lush landscaping of Oakhaven Apartments. Thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes with spacious decks and patios and a sparkling comunity pool offer the ideal retreat.
19 Units Available
Hutton Creek
3525 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1208 sqft
Great on-site management and maintenance with community blog to stay abreast of local events. Playground and grill areas under shade of mature trees. Washer/dryer in all homes.
13 Units Available
Trinity Mills Apartments
2750 E Trinity Mills Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
955 sqft
A charming community near the George Bush Turnpike and tollway. On-site pool, business center, clubhouse, grill area and gym. Pets welcome. Fireplaces, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony provided.
17 Units Available
The Carling on Frankford
1811 E Frankford Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
965 sqft
Bohemian apartments located in the heart of Carrollton. Custom cabinets, ceiling fans and microwaves. Internet cafe and business center on site. Close to I-35E, President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
35 Units Available
Castle Hills
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
15 Units Available
The Place At Saddle Creek
3420 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1255 sqft
New construction apartments are pet-friendly and incorporate amenities such as ice makers, in-unit laundry hookups, balconies and ceiling fans. Community amenities include playground, dog park, pool and tennis courts.
20 Units Available
Branch Creek Apartments
2250 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1051 sqft
Branch Creek Apartments offers large 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and townhomes for rent in Carrollton, TX. This is an impressive community undergoing full renovations.
20 Units Available
Indian Creek
3910 Old Denton Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
990 sqft
Resort-style pool and deck with grills, shaded tables. Options for in-home washer and dryer, plus laundry facility. On-site maintenance and management, package receiving.
9 Units Available
Woods at Lakeshore
3560 Country Square Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The charm begins from the moment residents spot the community duck pond at these pet-friendly apartment homes. Bright kitchens and extra storage space. Minutes away from the Dallas North Tollway.
4 Units Available
Sevilla Condos
1455 N. Perry Rd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
950 sqft
A fantastic community with spacious living spaces, modern appliances, and lots of storage. Near parks and freeways. On-site picnic area, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry facilities available. Near public transportation.
19 Units Available
Indian Creek
ARIUM Creekside
3620 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1316 sqft
Situated in the Lewisville School District close to the Vista Ridge Mall and RJ McInnish park. Luxury units include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and French doors to outdoor space. Community offers residents pool and parking.
15 Units Available
Westbridge
2300 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1093 sqft
The Dallas North Tollway can take residents of this community anywhere they want to go. Amenities include yoga studio, swimming pool, fire pit and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Contact for Availability
Hebron Oaks
1930 E Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1063 sqft
Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this community offers a uniquely different environment, with city conveniences and a tranquil atmosphere that makes coming home a joy.
Contact for Availability
Hillside
1020 Raleigh Dr, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,029
1577 sqft
Located on twenty beautifully landscaped acres, Hillside Community offers distinctive floor plans, ample access to nearby schools, local retail, and area recreation. We invite you to enjoy our commitment to service - come home to Hillside Community.
Contact for Availability
Marsh Highland Apartments
2535 Marsh Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1002 sqft
Marsh Highland Apartments offer spacious, updated apartments with quality living in mind. With floor plans to fit your lifestyle and your budget, Marsh Highland is the place for you!
Contact for Availability
Mansions At Sunset Ridge
1440 Carrollton Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1274 sqft
Come by Mansions at Sunset Ridge Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! If you are searching for a one or two bedroom apartment, Mansions at Sunset Ridge has what youre looking for! The gourmet kitchen with granite countertops
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
124 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$885
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1151 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
40 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
7 Units Available
Windsong
17717 Vail St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
940 sqft
Its proximity to President George Bush Turnpike makes this community convenient to everywhere in Dallas. Residents can relax in the pool or get a workout at the gym or tennis court. Units have beautiful fireplaces.
10 Units Available
Trinity Village at Farmers Creek
4280 Trinity Mills Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
917 sqft
This beautiful community offers a hot tub, pool, trash valet and clubhouse. Recently renovated units feature fireplaces, washer/dryer hookups and hardwood flooring. Shopping and dining along Dallas Parkway and Trinity Mills Road are easily accessible.
15 Units Available
The Hamptons
18175 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
Modern fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment. Stackable washer and dryer in every home. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
15 Units Available
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
937 sqft
Charming homes with built-in bookcases and private patios/balconies. Enjoy the resident java bar, business center, and tennis court. Dogs and cats allowed. Minutes from the Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
25 Units Available
Hunter's Hill
18081 Midway Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
909 sqft
Indoor basketball and racquetball courts. Multi-section resort-style pool. Numerous closets for ample home storage. One mile to President George Bush Turnpike and Dallas North Tollway.
24 Units Available
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1007 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with easy access to I-35, the University of Texas, and the Dallas Naval Air Station. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and eat-in kitchens.
Rent Report
Carrollton

July 2020 Carrollton Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Carrollton Rent Report. Carrollton rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Carrollton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Carrollton rents declined moderately over the past month

Carrollton rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Carrollton stand at $1,115 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,385 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Carrollton's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Carrollton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Carrollton

    As rents have fallen slightly in Carrollton, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Carrollton is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Carrollton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,385 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Carrollton fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Carrollton than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

