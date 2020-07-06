2155 Arbor Creek Drive

Amenities

Awesome North Carrollton home that is walking distance to elementary and middle school, easy access to 121 and the Tollway. Feeds to much desired LISD. All new carpet and flooring recenyly installed, close to parks, shopping, and hospital. Open floorplan with split bedrooms. Large living area with a fireplace. Home has a nice backyard and is available for quick possession. ***owner does require minimum 660 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment, and excellent rental history.****