Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:28 AM

2155 Arbor Creek Drive

2155 Arbor Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Arbor Creek Drive, Carrollton, TX 75010

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome North Carrollton home that is walking distance to elementary and middle school, easy access to 121 and the Tollway. Feeds to much desired LISD. All new carpet and flooring recenyly installed, close to parks, shopping, and hospital. Open floorplan with split bedrooms. Large living area with a fireplace. Home has a nice backyard and is available for quick possession. ***owner does require minimum 660 credit, make at least 3.5X the rent, solid employment, and excellent rental history.****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Arbor Creek Drive have any available units?
2155 Arbor Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carrollton, TX.
How much is rent in Carrollton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carrollton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Arbor Creek Drive have?
Some of 2155 Arbor Creek Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Arbor Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Arbor Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Arbor Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Arbor Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carrollton.
Does 2155 Arbor Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Arbor Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2155 Arbor Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Arbor Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Arbor Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2155 Arbor Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2155 Arbor Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2155 Arbor Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Arbor Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Arbor Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

