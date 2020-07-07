All apartments in Addison
4009 Winter Park Lane
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:17 PM

4009 Winter Park Lane

4009 Winter Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4009 Winter Park Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Care free living in a meticulously maintained and updated patio home in the heart of Addison! Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator as well as front and backyard maintenance. Gorgeous wood-look porcelain tiles throughout the home. No carpet! 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car direct entry garage. Nice sized backyard with patios off the kitchen, living, and master! Master bath is phenomenal with ample closet space. Caring landlords, zero maintenance, all appliances included, brand new finishes, and amazing city services make this home an incredible value. Walk the nearby trails to area parks, Vitruvian Park, nearby schools, dog parks, or one of Addison's many restaurants, or Addison Athletic club (one time fee of $10).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 Winter Park Lane have any available units?
4009 Winter Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 4009 Winter Park Lane have?
Some of 4009 Winter Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 Winter Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4009 Winter Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 Winter Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4009 Winter Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4009 Winter Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4009 Winter Park Lane offers parking.
Does 4009 Winter Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 Winter Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 Winter Park Lane have a pool?
No, 4009 Winter Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4009 Winter Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 4009 Winter Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 Winter Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 Winter Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4009 Winter Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4009 Winter Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

