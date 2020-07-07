4009 Winter Park Lane

Amenities

Care free living in a meticulously maintained and updated patio home in the heart of Addison! Includes Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator as well as front and backyard maintenance. Gorgeous wood-look porcelain tiles throughout the home. No carpet! 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car direct entry garage. Nice sized backyard with patios off the kitchen, living, and master! Master bath is phenomenal with ample closet space. Caring landlords, zero maintenance, all appliances included, brand new finishes, and amazing city services make this home an incredible value. Walk the nearby trails to area parks, Vitruvian Park, nearby schools, dog parks, or one of Addison's many restaurants, or Addison Athletic club (one time fee of $10).