3934 Amberwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court elevator pool tennis court volleyball court

Available 2/5/2020 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath. The 1st floor office would make a great 4th bedroom or flex space with full bath and closet. Stunning open kitchen with island, granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, with huge eat-in area over looking the basketball, Tennis and Volleyball courts. Large living room with balcony, dining and half bath complete the 2nd floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are on the 3rd floor. Wood and tile through out the home, carpet in the bedrooms only. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.