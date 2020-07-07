All apartments in Addison
Last updated January 14 2020 at 11:54 PM

3934 Amberwood Drive

3934 Amberwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3934 Amberwood Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
elevator
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 2/5/2020 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath. The 1st floor office would make a great 4th bedroom or flex space with full bath and closet. Stunning open kitchen with island, granite countertops, 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, with huge eat-in area over looking the basketball, Tennis and Volleyball courts. Large living room with balcony, dining and half bath complete the 2nd floor. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are on the 3rd floor. Wood and tile through out the home, carpet in the bedrooms only. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 Amberwood Drive have any available units?
3934 Amberwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3934 Amberwood Drive have?
Some of 3934 Amberwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 Amberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Amberwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Amberwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3934 Amberwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3934 Amberwood Drive offer parking?
No, 3934 Amberwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3934 Amberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Amberwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Amberwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3934 Amberwood Drive has a pool.
Does 3934 Amberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3934 Amberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Amberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3934 Amberwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3934 Amberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3934 Amberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

