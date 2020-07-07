All apartments in Addison
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3889 Asbury Lane

3889 Asbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3889 Asbury Lane, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Hard to Find 4 Bedrooms Townhome in the heart of Addison. Within walking distance to Addison Athletic Club. Over-sized game room or 3rd bedroom & full bath on first level. Second level has bright spacious living room with wired sound, open kitchen with granite & SS appliances, 2 dining areas & half-bath. 1st and 3rd level has two master bedrooms with full baths, walk-in closets. Hardwood flooring throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Easy Access to all major highways, restaurants and shopping centers. Roommates are welcome. Great Value! Don't Miss It.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3889 Asbury Lane have any available units?
3889 Asbury Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 3889 Asbury Lane have?
Some of 3889 Asbury Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3889 Asbury Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3889 Asbury Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3889 Asbury Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3889 Asbury Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 3889 Asbury Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3889 Asbury Lane offers parking.
Does 3889 Asbury Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3889 Asbury Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3889 Asbury Lane have a pool?
No, 3889 Asbury Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3889 Asbury Lane have accessible units?
No, 3889 Asbury Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3889 Asbury Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3889 Asbury Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3889 Asbury Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3889 Asbury Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

