3889 Asbury Lane

Amenities
Hard to Find 4 Bedrooms Townhome in the heart of Addison. Within walking distance to Addison Athletic Club. Over-sized game room or 3rd bedroom & full bath on first level. Second level has bright spacious living room with wired sound, open kitchen with granite & SS appliances, 2 dining areas & half-bath. 1st and 3rd level has two master bedrooms with full baths, walk-in closets. Hardwood flooring throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Easy Access to all major highways, restaurants and shopping centers. Roommates are welcome. Great Value! Don't Miss It.