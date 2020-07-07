3889 Asbury Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Hard to Find 4 Bedrooms Townhome in the heart of Addison. Within walking distance to Addison Athletic Club. Over-sized game room or 3rd bedroom & full bath on first level. Second level has bright spacious living room with wired sound, open kitchen with granite & SS appliances, 2 dining areas & half-bath. 1st and 3rd level has two master bedrooms with full baths, walk-in closets. Hardwood flooring throughout. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. Easy Access to all major highways, restaurants and shopping centers. Roommates are welcome. Great Value! Don't Miss It.