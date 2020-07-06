17079 Vinland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in Living room. Great windows bring in lots of natural light. Living room has fire place and adjoining wet bar great for entertaining. Dining room adjoins kitchen and has door to large patio. Kitchen has Granite, Stainless fridge, Stainless dishwasher and sink, subway tile. Wood look ceramic tile in main living areas. Bedroom down with full bath could be second Master. Master is large with WIC. Study area_loft upstairs. Utility room off of kitchen. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool. Close to beautiful park.