All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 17079 Vinland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
17079 Vinland Drive
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:33 PM

17079 Vinland Drive

17079 Vinland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17079 Vinland Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling in Living room. Great windows bring in lots of natural light. Living room has fire place and adjoining wet bar great for entertaining. Dining room adjoins kitchen and has door to large patio. Kitchen has Granite, Stainless fridge, Stainless dishwasher and sink, subway tile. Wood look ceramic tile in main living areas. Bedroom down with full bath could be second Master. Master is large with WIC. Study area_loft upstairs. Utility room off of kitchen. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool. Close to beautiful park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17079 Vinland Drive have any available units?
17079 Vinland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 17079 Vinland Drive have?
Some of 17079 Vinland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17079 Vinland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17079 Vinland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17079 Vinland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17079 Vinland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 17079 Vinland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17079 Vinland Drive offers parking.
Does 17079 Vinland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17079 Vinland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17079 Vinland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17079 Vinland Drive has a pool.
Does 17079 Vinland Drive have accessible units?
No, 17079 Vinland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17079 Vinland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17079 Vinland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17079 Vinland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17079 Vinland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Fountains
4822 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Savoye
3850 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District