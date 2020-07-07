All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 15822 Breedlove Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
15822 Breedlove Place
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

15822 Breedlove Place

15822 Breedlove Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15822 Breedlove Place, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 2.1 bath home is the perfect blend of comfort and charm. Located in Addison Circle, minutes from Restaurants, Entertainment, Galleria & DNT. Features include recently replaced wood floors and recently painted kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, gas cooking, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a private balcony off the living room overlooking the landscaped common areas. Third floor has a large master suite with a soaking jetted tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15822 Breedlove Place have any available units?
15822 Breedlove Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15822 Breedlove Place have?
Some of 15822 Breedlove Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15822 Breedlove Place currently offering any rent specials?
15822 Breedlove Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15822 Breedlove Place pet-friendly?
No, 15822 Breedlove Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 15822 Breedlove Place offer parking?
Yes, 15822 Breedlove Place offers parking.
Does 15822 Breedlove Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15822 Breedlove Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15822 Breedlove Place have a pool?
No, 15822 Breedlove Place does not have a pool.
Does 15822 Breedlove Place have accessible units?
No, 15822 Breedlove Place does not have accessible units.
Does 15822 Breedlove Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15822 Breedlove Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 15822 Breedlove Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 15822 Breedlove Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fiori on Vitruvian Park
3990 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive
Addison, TX 75001
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Waterford Court
14700 Marsh Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Camden Addison
17200 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District