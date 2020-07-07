15822 Breedlove Place

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bedroom 2.1 bath home is the perfect blend of comfort and charm. Located in Addison Circle, minutes from Restaurants, Entertainment, Galleria & DNT. Features include recently replaced wood floors and recently painted kitchen cabinets, refrigerator, gas cooking, large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and a private balcony off the living room overlooking the landscaped common areas. Third floor has a large master suite with a soaking jetted tub, separate shower, and a walk-in closet. This home is a must see!