Last updated November 20 2019 at 12:03 AM

15814 Breedlove Pl # 137

15814 Breedlove Place · No Longer Available
Location

15814 Breedlove Place, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town-home is located right off the North Dallas Tollway in the Addison Circle with lots of restaurants and shopping nearby. Features of this 3 level home include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a large living room, Jacuzzi tub with separate glass shower, and much more. Home also includes a washer/dryer and the following utilities are included: Water, Gas, and Security monitoring. Lawn care is provided.

Complimentary Access to Addison Athletic Center for Addison Residents.

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=gu4e0IlFH6&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 have any available units?
15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 have?
Some of 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 currently offering any rent specials?
15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 pet-friendly?
No, 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 offer parking?
No, 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 does not offer parking.
Does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 have a pool?
No, 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 does not have a pool.
Does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 have accessible units?
No, 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 does not have accessible units.
Does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15814 Breedlove Pl # 137 does not have units with air conditioning.

