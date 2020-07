15731 Spectrum Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION! THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH LOADED WITH UPGRADES SITS IN THE HEART OF ADDISON CIRCLE. ENJOY CONVENIENCE OF WALKING TO AMAZING RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND BOSQUE PARK! THIS BROWNSTONE FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CUSTOM SHELVES AND WINE BAR AND FRIDGE. THERE IS EVEN A MURPHY BED DOWNSTAIRS. GOURMET KITCHEN FEATURES A LARGE BAR TOP! TONS OF WINDOWS! UPSTAIRS COVERED PATIO OFF BREAKFAST AREA. SMALL GRASS FENCED FRONT YARD. 2 CAR GARAGE WITH LARGE STORAGE CLOSET. END UNIT TOO! PLEASE REFER TO SELECTION CRITERIA. HOA MUST APPROVE AS WELL.