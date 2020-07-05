15252 Quorum Dr

Amenities

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating.



You've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment.



Apartment Amenities



Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances



Quartz countertops and backsplashes in kitchens and bathrooms



Single-bowl undermount kitchen sinks with pull-down faucet sprayers



Designer lighting package with pendant lights and under-cabinet lighting in kitchens



Programmable thermostats



Hard surface plank and tile flooring throughout



Oversized tubs with full-height tile surrounds



Spacious outdoor patios and balconies, some with storage closets



Private fenced yards



Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerators with ice/water dispensers



European style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers



Kember plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries



Full-size front load washers and dryers



Solar shades for added privacy and lighting control



Bathrooms with dual vanities and tiled showers with frameless glass enclosures



Built-in desks and entry benches with storage



Private walk-up street level entrances



Community Amenities



Designed for LEED Gold® certification



Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy



Public and private art displays throughout the community



Landscaped courtyard with grills, entertainment and lounge space



Sophisticated resident parlor and tap room



24/7 controlled access package room featuring Amazon Hub lockers



Private resident parking in gated garage



Controlled-access bike storage and repair room



Wi-Fi throughout amenity areas



On-site recycling center



Breatheasy® smoke-free common areas



Walking distance to retail and restaurants in Addison Circle and along Belt Line



Courtyard with resort-style swimming pool and private poolside cabanas



Expansive fitness spaces featuring Peloton bikes



Co-work and maker spaces for residents to gather and create



Convenient keyless building entry system for residents and guests



Electric vehicle charging stations



Pet-friendly community with paw wash



Storage units available



