15252 Quorum Dr

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
=================================
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
You've done quite well for yourself! You've published your third New York Time's best selling semi-autobiographical spy novel (and yes, the third is better than the first two). You've just raised 50 million dollars from that world-renowned investment firm to fund your idea to disrupt the Christmas sweaters for cats industry. You've even jumped 20 slots in Time Magazine's 100 Coolest People of the Year award. That famous celebrity chef guy has called you up for advice on where to get the best bite in town. But even cooler, you've just moved into the brand new fresh-out-of-the-oven apartment that certainly likely to make you the talk of the town.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances
Quartz countertops and backsplashes in kitchens and bathrooms
Single-bowl undermount kitchen sinks with pull-down faucet sprayers
Designer lighting package with pendant lights and under-cabinet lighting in kitchens
Programmable thermostats
Hard surface plank and tile flooring throughout
Oversized tubs with full-height tile surrounds
Spacious outdoor patios and balconies, some with storage closets
Private fenced yards
Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerators with ice/water dispensers
European style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers
Kember plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries
Full-size front load washers and dryers
Solar shades for added privacy and lighting control
Bathrooms with dual vanities and tiled showers with frameless glass enclosures
Built-in desks and entry benches with storage
Private walk-up street level entrances
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Designed for LEED Gold® certification
Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy
Public and private art displays throughout the community
Landscaped courtyard with grills, entertainment and lounge space
Sophisticated resident parlor and tap room
24/7 controlled access package room featuring Amazon Hub lockers
Private resident parking in gated garage
Controlled-access bike storage and repair room
Wi-Fi throughout amenity areas
On-site recycling center
Breatheasy® smoke-free common areas
Walking distance to retail and restaurants in Addison Circle and along Belt Line
Courtyard with resort-style swimming pool and private poolside cabanas
Expansive fitness spaces featuring Peloton bikes
Co-work and maker spaces for residents to gather and create
Convenient keyless building entry system for residents and guests
Electric vehicle charging stations
Pet-friendly community with paw wash
Storage units available