Home
/
Addison, TX
/
15252 Quorum Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:00 PM

15252 Quorum Dr

15252 Quorum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15252 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
Apartment Amenities

Gourmet kitchens with stainless steel ENERGY STAR® appliances

Quartz countertops and backsplashes in kitchens and bathrooms

Single-bowl undermount kitchen sinks with pull-down faucet sprayers

Designer lighting package with pendant lights and under-cabinet lighting in kitchens

Programmable thermostats

Hard surface plank and tile flooring throughout

Oversized tubs with full-height tile surrounds

Spacious outdoor patios and balconies, some with storage closets

Private fenced yards

Side-by-side stainless steel refrigerators with ice/water dispensers

European style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers

Kember plank flooring in living/dining areas, kitchens and entries

Full-size front load washers and dryers

Solar shades for added privacy and lighting control

Bathrooms with dual vanities and tiled showers with frameless glass enclosures

Built-in desks and entry benches with storage

Private walk-up street level entrances

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Designed for LEED Gold® certification

Shared spaces powered by 100% renewable energy

Public and private art displays throughout the community

Landscaped courtyard with grills, entertainment and lounge space

Sophisticated resident parlor and tap room

24/7 controlled access package room featuring Amazon Hub lockers

Private resident parking in gated garage

Controlled-access bike storage and repair room

Wi-Fi throughout amenity areas

On-site recycling center

Breatheasy® smoke-free common areas

Walking distance to retail and restaurants in Addison Circle and along Belt Line

Courtyard with resort-style swimming pool and private poolside cabanas

Expansive fitness spaces featuring Peloton bikes

Co-work and maker spaces for residents to gather and create

Convenient keyless building entry system for residents and guests

Electric vehicle charging stations

Pet-friendly community with paw wash

Storage units available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15252 Quorum Dr have any available units?
15252 Quorum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 15252 Quorum Dr have?
Some of 15252 Quorum Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15252 Quorum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15252 Quorum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15252 Quorum Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15252 Quorum Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15252 Quorum Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15252 Quorum Dr offers parking.
Does 15252 Quorum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15252 Quorum Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15252 Quorum Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15252 Quorum Dr has a pool.
Does 15252 Quorum Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 15252 Quorum Dr has accessible units.
Does 15252 Quorum Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15252 Quorum Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15252 Quorum Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15252 Quorum Dr has units with air conditioning.

