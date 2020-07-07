14589 Evergreen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home located in Addison will bring all the downtown vibes. Wood floors throughout most of the house and an updated kitchen for all your needs. A wonderful pool in the backyard and walking trails all around you don't want to miss out on this GEM!