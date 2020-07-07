All apartments in Addison
Find more places like 14589 Evergreen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Addison, TX
/
14589 Evergreen Court
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:10 PM

14589 Evergreen Court

14589 Evergreen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Addison
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14589 Evergreen Court, Addison, TX 75001

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful updated 3 Bed 2 Bath home located in Addison will bring all the downtown vibes. Wood floors throughout most of the house and an updated kitchen for all your needs. A wonderful pool in the backyard and walking trails all around you don't want to miss out on this GEM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14589 Evergreen Court have any available units?
14589 Evergreen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Addison, TX.
What amenities does 14589 Evergreen Court have?
Some of 14589 Evergreen Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14589 Evergreen Court currently offering any rent specials?
14589 Evergreen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14589 Evergreen Court pet-friendly?
No, 14589 Evergreen Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Addison.
Does 14589 Evergreen Court offer parking?
Yes, 14589 Evergreen Court offers parking.
Does 14589 Evergreen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14589 Evergreen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14589 Evergreen Court have a pool?
Yes, 14589 Evergreen Court has a pool.
Does 14589 Evergreen Court have accessible units?
No, 14589 Evergreen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14589 Evergreen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14589 Evergreen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14589 Evergreen Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14589 Evergreen Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bent Tree Brooks
4824 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Vitruvian West
3801 Vitruvian Way
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Trails
16300 Ledgemont Ln
Addison, TX 75001
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Allegro Addison Circle
15750 Spectrum Dr
Addison, TX 75001
Jewel on Landmark
14650 Landmark Blvd
Addison, TX 75254
Addison Keller Springs
4800 Keller Springs Rd
Addison, TX 75001
Elan Addison Grove
4150 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75001

Similar Pages

Addison 1 BedroomsAddison 2 Bedrooms
Addison Apartments with PoolAddison Pet Friendly Places
Addison Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TX
Greenville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District