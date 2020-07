Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to rent a renovated one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brentwood. This home is conveniently located off of Nolensville Rdand offers the seclusion of 5 acres and access to Mill Creek. Come get away from it all yet be close to Nolensville and Brentwood.