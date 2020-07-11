/
apartments with washer dryer
64 Apartments for rent in Murfreesboro, TN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
Belden Reserve Apartments
475 Swanholme Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community in the award-winning Blackman School District. Units with walk-in closets, kitchens with islands and counter seating, 9-ceilings, pre-hung window coverings and separate dining rooms.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
30 Units Available
Olympus Hillwood
210 Hillwood Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$981
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1393 sqft
Large apartments with ample natural light. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and fireplace. In-unit laundry. Community has volleyball court, pool, internet cafe and clubhouse. Complex is near Franklin Rd. with easy access to I-24.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1041 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Richland Falls
526 Dill Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to Middle Tennessee State University. Garden-style apartments featuring private entries, gourmet kitchens, separate dining rooms, and double French doors leading to private patios or balconies. Select apartments boast sunrooms and private garages.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Century Autumn Wood
630 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1265 sqft
A beautiful, resort-like community with a spacious layout located near area schools, parks, and entertainment. Each apartment features updated appliances and private patios. Residents enjoy large pool and courtyard.
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
3343 Memorial
3343 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1425 sqft
Community features manicured grounds, elevators, attached and adjacent garages and fitness center. Units have fully equipped kitchens, granite counters, large walk-in closets and washer/dryer in all homes.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
45 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
50 Units Available
Chelsea Place
805 Bradyville Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include walk-in closets and pantries along with full-sized balconies/patios. Development is conveniently located to offer easy access to the nearby freeways. Community features include a tanning salon, high-speed internet and a dog park.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Cason Estates
1650 Cason Ln, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Our Community features unique one, two and three bedroom layouts. Some of our homes have eat-in kitchens, fireplaces and built in desks.
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
Northfield Commons
2325 Willowbrook Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a fitness center, salt water swimming pool, outdoor grill and picnic area, children's playground and bark park. Close to MTSU, shopping and dining. Units have modern finishes and lots of light.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Vintage Blackman
533 Agripark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Situated in charming Murfreesboro. Apartments feature entries with built-in mudrooms, island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, bedrooms with oversized closets and private sunrooms or balconies. Property offers leisure amenities for all ages.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Brook
350 Covenant Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$979
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,437
1265 sqft
Apartments feature maple cabinetry, walk-in closets and full-size washer and dryers. Community amenities include pool, expansive deck, pergola and fitness center. Located close to I-24, Stones River National Battlefield and Old Fort Golf Course.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
9 Units Available
The Slate at Ninety Six
1841 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Woodgate Farms Apartments
755 Saint Andrews Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Woodgate Farms you'll find spacious apartments, modern conveniences, and amenities that will appeal to just about any lifestyle. Whether you like to work out, swim laps, play games or just surf the web, you can do it at our Community Clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
12 Units Available
Westbury Farms Apartments
2620 New Salem Hwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Westbury Farms Apartments where you'll enjoy an amenity rich community with plenty to do. Our spacious apartments featuring in-suite washer/dryer, ample closet space, and full kitchens are perfect for any lifestyle.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
4 Units Available
The Southern
1751 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$919
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
850 sqft
In-person and Virtual Tours are available during business hours by appointment. Contact us to schedule today!
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
75 Units Available
Vintage Gateway
2107 Lothric Way, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1501 sqft
Vintage Gateway unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve. When you live at Vintage Gateway, your address says it all.
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
11 Units Available
Village at Elam Farms
2945 Elam Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,044
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1335 sqft
Brand new luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Close to I-24, shopping and dining. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool and cabana. Units feature updated finishes and dark wood cabinets.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
24 Units Available
The Harrison
261 Veterans Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated off Veterans Parkway and within easy reach of I-24. Apartments feature amenities such as faux hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. On-site playground, swimming pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
32 Units Available
Colony House
1510 Huntington Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,437
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1408 sqft
Pet-friendly urban development located near Route 231, in the heart of the downtown area. Community amenities include tennis courts, pet park and 24-hour laundry room with Wi-Fi. Units feature ceramic tile and central air.
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
St. Andrews Apartments
910 Saint Andrews, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1284 sqft
If you are looking for a quiet community surrounded by fun things to do, you’ve come to the right place. Our award winning community has everything you need, from the finest amenities, to exciting attractions nearby. You will be glad you made St.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
58 Units Available
Parc at Murfreesboro
3237 Memorial Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,169
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Parc at Murfreesboro brings luxury apartment living to the heart of Murfreesboro, TN.
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
1 Unit Available
The Verve
3015 South Rutherford Boulevard, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1221 sqft
Looking for a contemporary community that offers sprawling square footage in an ultra-convenient location? Experience The Verve today! Located just steps away from dozens of restaurants, shopping, tanning & entertainment, and mere minutes from MTSU,
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2735 Windwalker Ct
2735 Windwalker Court, Murfreesboro, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1115 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
