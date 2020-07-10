38 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, TN with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Hunters Creek
100 Hunters Creek Blvd, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1321 sqft
Apartment home features include French doors, fireplaces and designer color schemes. Community amenities such as a pool, a Wi-Fi cafe and a playground are nestled within the wooded setting minutes from Old Hunters Point Pike.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
14 Units Available
Hamilton Station
100 Hamilton Station Crossing, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$980
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1459 sqft
From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and conveniences that make our residents happy to call Hamilton Station home.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
3 Units Available
Revere at Barton's Run
100 Barton's Run Trace, Lebanon, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,240
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1491 sqft
Recently built gated community near Wilson Central High School and Music City. Units with 9-foot ceilings, patios with storage closets, open kitchens and wood plank flooring.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
226 Honeysuckle Ln
226 Honeysuckle Drive, Lebanon, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
2227 sqft
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - Coming Soon! Property is tenant occupied so we ask that you respect the tenant's privacy!!! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home located in Lebanon! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
22 Units Available
Creekside at Providence
1001 Providence Pkwy, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,161
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1426 sqft
Welcome to Creekside at Providence! Mt. Juliet’s newest luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
14 Units Available
Providence Trail
2500 Aventura Dr, Mount Juliet, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1271 sqft
Luxury garden-style apartments offer up to three bedrooms and loft-style. Amenities include resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and fenced-in pet park. Apartments are located near I-40, Nashville International Airport and Argosy University.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
224 Parrish Pl
224 Parrish Place, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1843 sqft
Just minutes to Mt. Juliet High School located in the highly sought after Subdivision of Parrish Place. New carpet! Roof 1 yr old, HVAC 2 yrs old, extra large fenced backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Charlie Daniels Pkwy
1040 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mount Juliet, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1035 sqft
Newer carpet with 8 pound carpet pad. White cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceilings in LR & Master BR w/ walk in closet. Soaking tub in master bath. Great location and school zone next to Charlie Daniels Park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
210 Campbell Cir
210 Campbell Cir, Mount Juliet, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2890 sqft
Brand new 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home, Stone Fireplace, Oak Tread Stairs, hardwood throughout the first floor and tile in all wet areas. The Master Bathroom (down) has a separate garden tub and shower with wall tile and a frameless shower door.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
716 Arbor Springs Dr
716 Arbor Springs Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2404 sqft
Beautiful two-story, all-brick w/9' ceilings. Open plan, expanded great room opens to breakfast bar & nook areas w/large deck off kitchen. Spacious master on main. Bonus area up keeps kids contained for play/media.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
5009 Millpond Ct
5009 Millpond Court, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2384 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
18 Units Available
Wellington Farms Apartments
273 Big Station Camp Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1366 sqft
Wellington Farms luxury apartments provide a level of comfort and convenience that can't be beat.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
14 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club
2325 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,029
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1386 sqft
An upscale community with stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel accents and gourmet kitchens. On-site fitness center, outdoor kitchen, recycling programs and a car care station. A resort-like pool and cyber cafe provided.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
Avondale at Kennesaw Farms
1060 Kennesaw Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,113
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A mile from Volunteer State Community College, this community contains a fitness center, pool, playground and internet cafe. Spacious laundry rooms and washers and dryers in every unit. Minutes from Hendersonville.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
30 Units Available
Foxland Crossing
1391 Foxland Blvd, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,054
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1349 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Near Station Camp Creek and steps from Foxland Harbor Golf Club. Amenities include a game room, a pool and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
25 Units Available
Revere at Hidden Creek
2067 Springdale Lane, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-386 with easy access to all of greater Nashville. Pet-friendly community with resident clubhouse, fitness center and playground. Electronic rent payment available.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
3 Units Available
The Villages of Gallatin
614 North Water Avenue, Gallatin, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1153 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Villages of Gallatin offers apartments and townhomes at a reasonable price. Apartment amenities include washers and dryers in every home, spacious interiors, private entrances and patios.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
8 Units Available
Waterview Apartments
1300 Waterview Circle, Hendersonville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterview offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include stunning views of Old Hickory Lake, patios or balconies and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY HOME! Just outside of Nashville, Hendersonville offers a serene and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Vintage Foxland
120 Vintage Foxland Harbor Drive, Gallatin, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,130
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We all have one, that perfect spot, the place we go to melt away the worries of the day. It might be the shores of Old Hickory, a walk on the greenway, or going home to your relax in your favorite chair with your favorite vintage.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
18 Units Available
Edison at Peytona
1137 Greenlea Blvd, Sumner County, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1285 sqft
Reinvent your lifestyle at this brand-new apartment community featuring luxury apartment homes with resort-style amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
725 Veneta View Dr
725 Veneta View Drive, Mount Juliet, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1276 sqft
The living room features a vaulted ceiling and a striking fireplace with a mantle. You'll also like that this house has wood floors throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sherwood Forest
4754 Cascade Dr
4754 Cascade Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath is perfect for the family. Private backyard with deck, concrete driveway and appliances included. Washer/Dryer hook ups available. Pets negotiable with Non-refundable deposit.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
524 Buffalo Trl
524 Buffalo Trail, Green Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1890 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities and cuts their own grass. Credit check/application required. 700 square feet added to upstairs livable with new full bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Sunset Oaks
409 Sunset Ct
409 Sunset Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2266 sqft
TAKING RENTAL APPLICATIONS! Home will be ready to lease mid August! Beautiful home, all brick, on the cul-de-sac. SPLIT LEVEL. 3 Bedrooms, 3 baths, large bonus room and office extra. Three car garage.
