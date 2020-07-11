/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
128 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
46 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
3 Units Available
Park 1Eleven
111 Joyner Dr, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
900 sqft
Welcome to Park 1Eleven, located just moments from Nissan in Smyrna's Historic Depot District. Whether you work in Smyrna or just enjoy the peace of our city, you will appreciate our prime location and quiet community.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
6 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
731 General Barksdale Dr
731 General Barksdale Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1894 sqft
The entryway leads you into an inviting family room, where you and your loved ones can gather for a movie night. Beyond the family room, you will find the eat-in kitchen, complete with a dining area and plenty of storage space.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8014 Lomond Dr
8014 Lomond Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1272 sqft
Family friendly ranch house close to Nissan in convenient Smyrna location! - This 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for move in! Great family friendly neighborhood. Spacious kitchen with Island.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Luton Dr
1721 Lutor Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1395 sqft
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
312 Valley Forge Ct
312 Valley Forge Court, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1206 sqft
The front door will lead you into an open floor plan with an inviting family room that offers plenty of room to entertain guests. Entering the kitchen, you will appreciate the ample pantry space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
211 Merritt Dr
211 Merritt Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1760 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1041 sqft
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
45 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
26 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,299
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 01:35am
1 Unit Available
1103 Frewin Street
1103 Frewin Street, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
This like new home is located in Burkett Springs with convenient access to Hwys & Shopping. The 2 story home features hardwood floors in the livings area. The modern kitchen with SS appliances opens into the dinning and living room areas.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
155 Dreville Dr
155 Dreville Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Four Corners
3709 Hamilton Church Rd
3709 Hamilton Church Road, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2283 sqft
For more information about the property and showings, please contact: Jonathan Fulks 615-982-1816 jfulks@whpropertymanagement.com
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hamllton Chase
3856 Swan Ridge Drive
3856 Swan Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1784 sqft
Outdoor living at its best! This is one of a kind custom built outdoor living area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cane Ridge Farms
3136 Skinner Dr
3136 Skinner Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1803 sqft
The interior features offer an open living room, eat-in kitchen with black appliances, and separate dining room. All bedrooms offer generous walk-in closets. Double vanity sinks, garden bathtub and separate shower are in the master bath.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
515 Gammon Ln
515 Gammon Lane, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2315 sqft
This home features a living room with a fireplace to relax by, ceiling fans throughout the home, a great eat-in kitchen, laundry room, master on the main floor with a bonus room upstairs that could be used as a possible 4th bedroom.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9224 Thomason Trl
9224 Thomason Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1420 sqft
New paint and upstairs carpet, fenced backyard, quiet street
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7531 Kemberton Ct.
7531 Kemberton Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1744 sqft
Fabulous end unit condo. Hardwoods on entire main floor, on stairs & bonus. Master on main. All kitchen appliances provided, plus washer dryer. NO Pets. NON-smoking $250 dep plus first & last rent. app req.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2050 Sugartree Drive
2050 Sugartree Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1215 sqft
Nice private home, laminate floors, screened porch, fenced yard, vaulted ceiling in living room, 2 car garage, large yard.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7063 Nolensville Rd
7063 Nolensville Rd, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1917 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a renovated one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Brentwood. This home is conveniently located off of Nolensville Rdand offers the seclusion of 5 acres and access to Mill Creek.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1874 sqft
Burkitt Commons New 4BR/3.5 Townhouse Walk to Dine - Property Id: 273100 Beautiful new construction townhouse located in Burkitt Commons.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1004 Cheryl Ln
1004 Cheryl Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1315 sqft
You will be able to host a dinner party in the dining room and entertain in the living room. The eat-in kitchen is perfectly appointed with ample counter and cabinet space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1230 Shannon Ln
1230 Shannon Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1414 sqft
Apply @ RentProgress.com -See attached docs before showing. Realtor MUST show home in person and be noted on application. Show M-SU 7A-9P 1.Locate the serial # on lockbox at property 2.Call 888.889.8357 3.Press 68689# (once per ph #) 4.
