Nashville, TN
922 Waldkirch
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:18 AM

922 Waldkirch

922 Waldkirch Avenue · (615) 975-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

922 Waldkirch Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204
Sunnyside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
For more information, contact Becky Meagher at (615) 975-7000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2157277 to view more pictures of this property. FURNISHED INCLUDES UTILITIES ! in 12South. 60-90 days corporate type rental. Interns, traveling Nurses, Professors - Need temporary housing in the COOLEST walkable neighborhood. New beds, towels, sheets, plates. WOW! Hardwd flrs, wonderful large deck Cute kitchen. Upstairs has been rented but could include family member. ( prefer no pets )Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Waldkirch have any available units?
922 Waldkirch has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 922 Waldkirch currently offering any rent specials?
922 Waldkirch isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Waldkirch pet-friendly?
No, 922 Waldkirch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 922 Waldkirch offer parking?
No, 922 Waldkirch does not offer parking.
Does 922 Waldkirch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 Waldkirch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Waldkirch have a pool?
No, 922 Waldkirch does not have a pool.
Does 922 Waldkirch have accessible units?
No, 922 Waldkirch does not have accessible units.
Does 922 Waldkirch have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 Waldkirch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Waldkirch have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Waldkirch does not have units with air conditioning.
