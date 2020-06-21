922 Waldkirch

Amenities

For more information, contact Becky Meagher at (615) 975-7000. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2157277 to view more pictures of this property. FURNISHED INCLUDES UTILITIES ! in 12South. 60-90 days corporate type rental. Interns, traveling Nurses, Professors - Need temporary housing in the COOLEST walkable neighborhood. New beds, towels, sheets, plates. WOW! Hardwd flrs, wonderful large deck Cute kitchen. Upstairs has been rented but could include family member. ( prefer no pets )Available July 1, 2020