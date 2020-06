Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher microwave

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Located in the vibrant Germantown area, walking distance to the new Sounds Stadium, DOWNTOWN, all major areas. DON'T miss out on this Upscale three BR three and half BA unit in the District Lofts community! Designer finishes, with beautiful hardwoods throughout. Balcony perfect for having your morning coffee!