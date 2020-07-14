641 Vernon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

The new 2-story home is located in west Nashville's growing Charlotte Park neighborhood less than a mile from the Nations packed with local eateries, shopping, & Richland Park farmers market. Also, a couple minutes away is the newly renovated West Park facility which is home to adult sports leagues, playground, picnic area, and a walk/run path. The home has convenient access to I-40 & I-440, 2.8 miles to Nashville West Shopping area (Publix, Target, PetSmart, Lowes, Dicks) and twelve minutes to downtown Nashville.



Lower level:

Open concept, living, dining, kitchen, gas stove, large double door pantry, storage closet, coat closet, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, half bath.



Upstairs:

Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with double vanities, bonus room that is perfect for an office or movie nights, large master suite with lots of light and balcony deck.



More amenities:

All appliances provided including a washer and dryer, single car garage, long driveway, fenced in backyard, pet friendly, back deck, & lawn care included.

Located in west Nashville's growing Charlotte Park neighborhood less than a mile from the Nations with local eateries, shopping, & weekend farmers market. The new 2-story home is conveniently located less than 1 mile from I-40 & I-440, five minutes from Nashville West Shopping area (Publix, Target, Home Depot) and twelve minutes to downtown Nashville.



Lower level:

Open concept, living, dining, kitchen, large pantry, storage closet, coat closet, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, half bath.



Upstairs:

Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, bonus room that is perfect for an office and large master suite with lots of light and balcony deck.



More amenities:

All appliances provided including a washer and dryer, single car garage, long driveway, fenced in backyard, pet friendly, back deck, & lawn care included.