Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:01 AM

641 Vernon Avenue

641 Vernon Avenue · (731) 474-9954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

641 Vernon Avenue, Nashville, TN 37209
Urbandale Nations

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 2

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2291 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
The new 2-story home is located in west Nashville's growing Charlotte Park neighborhood less than a mile from the Nations packed with local eateries, shopping, & Richland Park farmers market. Also, a couple minutes away is the newly renovated West Park facility which is home to adult sports leagues, playground, picnic area, and a walk/run path. The home has convenient access to I-40 & I-440, 2.8 miles to Nashville West Shopping area (Publix, Target, PetSmart, Lowes, Dicks) and twelve minutes to downtown Nashville.

Lower level:
Open concept, living, dining, kitchen, gas stove, large double door pantry, storage closet, coat closet, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, half bath.

Upstairs:
Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with double vanities, bonus room that is perfect for an office or movie nights, large master suite with lots of light and balcony deck.

More amenities:
All appliances provided including a washer and dryer, single car garage, long driveway, fenced in backyard, pet friendly, back deck, & lawn care included.
Located in west Nashville's growing Charlotte Park neighborhood less than a mile from the Nations with local eateries, shopping, & weekend farmers market. The new 2-story home is conveniently located less than 1 mile from I-40 & I-440, five minutes from Nashville West Shopping area (Publix, Target, Home Depot) and twelve minutes to downtown Nashville.

Lower level:
Open concept, living, dining, kitchen, large pantry, storage closet, coat closet, hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, half bath.

Upstairs:
Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, bonus room that is perfect for an office and large master suite with lots of light and balcony deck.

More amenities:
All appliances provided including a washer and dryer, single car garage, long driveway, fenced in backyard, pet friendly, back deck, & lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 641 Vernon Avenue have any available units?
641 Vernon Avenue has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 641 Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 641 Vernon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 641 Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
641 Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 641 Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 641 Vernon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 641 Vernon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 641 Vernon Avenue offers parking.
Does 641 Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 641 Vernon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 641 Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 641 Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 641 Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 641 Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 641 Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 641 Vernon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
