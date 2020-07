Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Townhome Living without sacrificing Space! 3 Bedrooms 3&1/2 Baths + Bonus Room AND 2 Car Garage AND Large Deck over looking a Pocket Park! ALL in BRENTWOOD-Davidson County! Hardwood Floors in the Foyer and Kitchen! Tile in Master Bath, Walk In Closet. Open Layout! Amazing Location! Minutes from Shopping, Grocery and Interstates! Available now! Ready to Move In!