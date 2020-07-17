All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway

5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway · (615) 933-5047
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Nashville, TN 37013

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 265 · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This is a RENT A SINGLE BEDROOM with shared living space. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Nashville. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, and deck. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $650/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. TEXT FOR MORE INFO (Please do not call)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway have any available units?
5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway have?
Some of 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway offers parking.
Does 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway have a pool?
No, 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway have accessible units?
No, 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Knolls
220 Knolls Pl
Nashville, TN 37211
The Stahlman
211 Union St
Nashville, TN 37238
River House
4 Academy Pl
Nashville, TN 37210
Belvedere
604 Russell St
Nashville, TN 37206
Summit at Nashville West
7201 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Flats at Taylor Place
1515 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37209
1810 Belcourt
1810 Belcourt Ave
Nashville, TN 37212

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity