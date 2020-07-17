5170 Hickory Hollow Parkway

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking internet access

This is a RENT A SINGLE BEDROOM with shared living space. 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse in Nashville. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, and deck. Utilities included: cable, electricity, heat, gas, internet, air conditioning and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $650/month rent. $400 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software. TEXT FOR MORE INFO (Please do not call)